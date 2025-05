BHUBANESWAR: The record procurement of 73.5 lakh tonne paddy during the kharif season has posed a problem of plenty for the state forcing the government to send an SOS to the Centre to evacuate more custom-milled rice from Odisha to the central pool.

While the storage capacity of rice millers, registered with the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) for milling and delivery of custom-milled rice (CMR) to the state government and Food Corporation of India (FCI), is full to the brim, procurement of rabi paddy from May 15 has added to the woes.

Sitting over a stockpile of over 48.5 lakh tonne of paddy (equivalent of 33 lakh tonne rice) after delivery of 16.25 lakh tonne of CMR rice to the state and FCI, the All Odisha Rice Millers Association (AORMA) has taken up the matter with the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department to put pressure on FCI to speed up evacuation of rice.

Even as FCI has fixed a target to lift 1.7 lakh tonne of CMR rice from the state every month, the central public sector undertaking is evacuating far less due to shortage of storage space in its godowns. The central agency has received 7.76 lakh tonne of CMR rice for kharif 2024-25 season from the state as on May 7, 2025, against the target of 10.20 lakh tonne, sources said.