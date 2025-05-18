Orissa HC to monitor installation of vital equipment in SCBMCH

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday decided to monitor progress of installation of MRI and CT scan machines along with other high-end equipment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here.
The division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh directed the superintendent of SCBMCH to file affidavits regarding status of operation of the MRI machine for neurosurgery department and CT scan machine for the radiodiagnosis department when the matter is taken up next on June 19.
The bench also directed the superintendent to file by then an affidavit on status of operation of visual perimeter for ophthalmology department. The court was hearing a PIL on delay in installation of much required equipment in SCBMCH.
The bench sought the affidavits after Senior Advocate Bibhu Prasad Tripathy representing the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) informed the Court about status of status of procurement of the equipment.
On the basis of written instructions, Tripathy informed that the purchase order for the 3T MRI machine and two Slice CT scan machines was issued on January 29, 2025, and the timeline for supply of the machines to SCBMCH is by end of May.
The ophthalmology department at SCBMCH has received the recognition of Regional Eye Institute. But the visual perimeter machine has not been functioning for the past five years as it needs repair or replacement. This machine is an essential tool for assessing the visual field of patients, particularly useful in diagnosing and monitoring conditions such as glaucoma.
Appearing in virtual mode Dr Goutam Satapathy, superintendent of SCBMCH, stated that the purchase order for procurement of visual perimeter was issued on January 29, 2025, and the machine has already been supplied. The machine has not only reached, but also has been made functional, he added.
The bench further directed the OSMCL managing director Dr Poma Tudu to file by June 19 an affidavit relating to the status of procurement of two echocardiogram machines for patient care at the department of cardiology.
The court was also informed that the purchase order for 14 ultra-brief electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) machines for Mental Health Institute of SCBMCH will be issued by May 17, 2025 and timeline for supply will be third week of August. Tudu, who was present through virtual mode, assured the court that the procurement of such machines will be expedited.