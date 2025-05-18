Orissa HC to monitor installation of vital equipment in SCBMCH

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday decided to monitor progress of installation of MRI and CT scan machines along with other high-end equipment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here.

The division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh directed the superintendent of SCBMCH to file affidavits regarding status of operation of the MRI machine for neurosurgery department and CT scan machine for the radiodiagnosis department when the matter is taken up next on June 19.

The bench also directed the superintendent to file by then an affidavit on status of operation of visual perimeter for ophthalmology department. The court was hearing a PIL on delay in installation of much required equipment in SCBMCH.

The bench sought the affidavits after Senior Advocate Bibhu Prasad Tripathy representing the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) informed the Court about status of status of procurement of the equipment.

On the basis of written instructions, Tripathy informed that the purchase order for the 3T MRI machine and two Slice CT scan machines was issued on January 29, 2025, and the timeline for supply of the machines to SCBMCH is by end of May.