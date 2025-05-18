Rourkela Municipal Corporation plans to clear Chhend garbage hill by July

ROURKELA: Efforts to remove legacy municipal solid waste through bio-mining have gained momentum in Rourkela, with the administration targeting full clearance of the dumping site near Chhend Colony by July.
The 25-acre plot, situated between Rourkela airport and the BPUT campus, has been marked for reclamation and future development. The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), following the city’s comprehensive development plan, seeks to utilise the land for residential and commercial projects.
Three days ago, Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, also serving as RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) vice-chairman, inspected the site. Speaking to the media, Kulkarni confirmed that the area would be fully cleared and levelled for future use.
He noted that Odisha government is prioritising the expansion of Rourkela airport, and the reclaimed land, subject to height restrictions, can be effectively utilised for planned development. Once cleared, the plot may be allocated through the land allotment committee (LAC) or RDA, with proper demarcation and planning.
The site has recently grown in significance due to the establishment of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and restoration of commercial operations at the airport. For decades, however, the area served as an illegal dumping ground, creating mountains of stinking waste and raising serious environmental concerns.
Since 2022, the administration has been undertaking systematic bio-mining to address the issue. By December last year, around two lakh tonne of legacy waste had been removed, with another 40,000-50,000 tonne remaining at the site.
However, the continuation of dumping waste in the vicinity had drawn public ire. In response, the administration has decided to relocate the current dumping site to Tarkera, following land allotment of three acre by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).
Last month, the RMC commissioner announced that a tender had been floated for developing the new waste management facility at Tarkera. The proposed site will house a processing centre equipped for segregation of wet and dry waste, as well as secure disposal of inert material.