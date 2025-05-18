Rourkela Municipal Corporation plans to clear Chhend garbage hill by July

ROURKELA: Efforts to remove legacy municipal solid waste through bio-mining have gained momentum in Rourkela, with the administration targeting full clearance of the dumping site near Chhend Colony by July.

The 25-acre plot, situated between Rourkela airport and the BPUT campus, has been marked for reclamation and future development. The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), following the city’s comprehensive development plan, seeks to utilise the land for residential and commercial projects.

Three days ago, Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, also serving as RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) vice-chairman, inspected the site. Speaking to the media, Kulkarni confirmed that the area would be fully cleared and levelled for future use.

He noted that Odisha government is prioritising the expansion of Rourkela airport, and the reclaimed land, subject to height restrictions, can be effectively utilised for planned development. Once cleared, the plot may be allocated through the land allotment committee (LAC) or RDA, with proper demarcation and planning.