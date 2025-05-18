‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti had been to Puri last year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police have launched an inquiry into the Puri visit of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on Saturday on charges of spying for Pakistan.

After her arrest, a video of Malhotra’s visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, which she had shared on her Instagram account, went viral. She had also uploaded her pictures at the Puri sea beach on Instagram.

As the videos surfaced, Puri police swung into action and launched an inquiry. They have received information that Malhotra has a friend in Puri and are verifying the claims.

“We received some videos of Malhotra which she had reportedly recorded during her visit to Puri last year and shared them on her social media account. A detailed inquiry has been launched to find out if she knows anyone in Puri, if she received any assistance for her visit and the places she went to during her stay,” said Puri SP, Vinit Agrawal.

Malhotra enjoys huge following on YouTube and Instagram and posted several videos of her visit to the neighbouring country earlier this year. She was apprehended for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents.