Advanced Driver Assistance System, DFMS to be installed in 500 Ama Buses in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to address road accidents and make the city bus service safer, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to install an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a driver fatigue and monitoring system (DFMS) in around 500 Ama Buses.

CRUT MD N Thirumala Naik informed The New Indian Express that the tender for installation of ADAS and DFMS in Ama Buses has been floated recently and vendor for the purpose is likely to be finalised within a month.

“These advanced systems will be installed in the buses in phases. The project is a part of CRUT’s efforts to enhance safety, efficiency and overall quality of the Ama Bus transportation service for the public,” he said.

CRUT officials said the ADAS sensor will alert drivers when they get close to any other vehicle. Besides, the system will also help them identify traffic signals and lanes on which they are supposed to ply. It will also monitor the maximum speed limit that has been set at 40 kmph for city areas.