Advanced Driver Assistance System, DFMS to be installed in 500 Ama Buses in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to address road accidents and make the city bus service safer, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to install an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a driver fatigue and monitoring system (DFMS) in around 500 Ama Buses.
CRUT MD N Thirumala Naik informed The New Indian Express that the tender for installation of ADAS and DFMS in Ama Buses has been floated recently and vendor for the purpose is likely to be finalised within a month.
“These advanced systems will be installed in the buses in phases. The project is a part of CRUT’s efforts to enhance safety, efficiency and overall quality of the Ama Bus transportation service for the public,” he said.
CRUT officials said the ADAS sensor will alert drivers when they get close to any other vehicle. Besides, the system will also help them identify traffic signals and lanes on which they are supposed to ply. It will also monitor the maximum speed limit that has been set at 40 kmph for city areas.
DFMS, on the other hand, will be used to detect drowsiness, distraction and fatigue among the drivers. A system-based intervention and a voice-based communication mechanism will be set up in the Ama Buses and alerts sent to both the drivers and the central command and control centre of CRUT in real time, to reduce the risk of accidents resulting from driver-related issues and to ensure that they operate the buses in a safe and responsible manner.
The ADAS-DFMS solution will include Collision Prevention and Emergency Warning System - critical in detecting proximity to a vehicle or commuter, Blind Spot Information System to detect vehicles on the adjacent lanes, Moving Off Information System to detect and inform drivers of the presence of pedestrians or cyclists in close proximity or in the blind spot, and Terminal Management System to receive data from the buses at the command and control centre.
“CRUT will implement the project in SaaS model in which it will pay a flat rate for monthly subscription fee per bus to the vendor towards procurement, installation, commissioning and operation of the ADAS and DFMS, for a period of three years,” an official from the agency said.