Construction of chariot at Kendrapara Baladevjew temple to start from May 23

KENDRAPARA: The district administration has recently procured 760 cubic feet of sal wood from the forest authorities of Telkoi in Keonjhar for constructing the chariot of Baladevjew temple for the upcoming Rath Yatra.

Executive officer of the 300-year-old shrine Balabhadra Patri said, “We paid only Rs 11,621 as the royalty amount to the Forest department to procure the wood from Keonjhar.”

The 64-foot-high wooden chariot of the Baladevjew temple will be constructed by 45 carpenters. “Of the 14 wheels of the chariot, we will construct four new ones. The rest 10 will be old wheels. We will also use old timber from the previous year’s chariot to build some portions of the rath,” said Patri.