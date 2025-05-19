Counter-terror step: Odisha gets its first NIA police station

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to strengthen counter-terrorism apparatus, the Odisha government has announced establishment of the state’s first National Investigation Agency (NIA) police station in the capital city.

The newly-designated station will be located at the regional telecom training centre near Vani Vihar here and have jurisdiction over the entire state, enabling faster and more effective investigation of scheduled offences under the NIA Act, 2008, sources said.

A notification issued by the Home department on Saturday stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2(1)(u) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the state government do hereby declare the office of NIA as a police station for the whole state of Odisha in respect of investigation of scheduled offences under NIA Act.”

The decision came amid growing concerns over terror-related activities in the country. Odisha is home to vital national establishments like the missile testing range, naval base and army air defence centre and religious landmarks like the Lord Jagannath temple. It has long been on the radar of terror outfits such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Sources said although the NIA already had a small office in the city, it lacked sufficient manpower to handle serious investigations. In case of a major terror incident or related developments, officials had to be flown in from Delhi or other places for investigation.