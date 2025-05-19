Development of weaver’s village faces delay in Odisha's Kendrapara

A common facility centre and training centres will be constructed to promote handloom items across all three blocks of the district. The state government is determined to revive the handloom sector and improve the financial condition of skilled weavers, added the officer.

Considered among the oldest professions, the handloom weaving trade has declined by almost 70 per cent within three decades in coastal Kendrapara and surrounding areas.

“The advent of machinery like power looms and other modern textile machines, coupled with the authorities’ slipshod attitude has reduced the importance of this age-old weaving craft,” said Ramesh Das, a weaver from Haripur village. Another weaver from Kuseapala village, Nanda Behera said that two decades back, around 4,000 weaver families in the district used to produce dhotis, lungis, saris, and gamuchas. Today, only 1,200 families earn their livelihood through weaving.

“Large numbers of youths from the weaver community have abandoned the profession as it demands hard labour with little income. Only the community elders are keeping this tradition alive. They believe that no one from their community will continue this trade. Only the most needy will adopt the profession, and that too temporarily,” said a 65-year-old Sarat Das from Kuseapala village.