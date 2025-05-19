Double-engine govt on a mission to improve educational quality in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: The double-engine government in the state is working on mission mode to universalise access to quality education, promote equity and elevate nutritional and educational status of children, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Pradhan was holding a meeting with the School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and other department officials to review the school education landscape of Odisha. The meeting discussed upgradation of school infrastructure, and preparation of textbooks and teaching-learning materials in alignment with the national curriculum framework (NCF), capacity-building of teachers, implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and other sectoral schemes, including PM Poshan and Samagra Shiksha.

The Union minister lauded the state government for its efforts to incorporate local and cultural elements of Odisha into the state curriculum to ensure textbooks and teaching-learning materials resonate with the unique spirit and needs of Odisha.