Investor duped of Rs 7.68 lakh in fake stock scheme in Odisha, one arrested

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly duping a Cuttack resident of over Rs 7.68 lakh by luring him to invest in fake stock market schemes.

The accused, Amulya Kumar Sahoo is a native of Saintala village within Chandbali police limits. He was nabbed from Bhadrak. Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the victim had lodged a complaint on January 5 alleging that he had been cheated by an online group posing as stock brokers under the name Allianz Global Investors.

As per the complainant, the fraudsters asked him to join a WhatsApp group in November last year and persuaded him to create a VIP trading account via a mobile application named ‘Trade Genius’. Eventually, they lured him to transfer around Rs 7.68 lakh in six transactions between November and December. On realising that he had been cheated, the complainant reported the matter to the NCRP and Cyber police station, Cuttack.

Detailed investigation based on inputs by telecom operators and banks led to the arrest of the accused, the DCP said. “Further probe revealed Sahoo had created mule bank accounts to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. Efforts are underway to nab the other persons involved in the racket,” Dnyandeo said.