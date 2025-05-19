Jan Swasthya Abhiyan asks CM Majhi to step in to save kidney patients

BHUBANESWAR: Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, India (JSA-India) has urged the Odisha government to take immediate steps to streamline the renal transplantation programme at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday, the national network of organisations working on health and allied issues across 20 states and Union territories pointed out that despite the launch of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) aimed at providing free dialysis to below poverty line (BPL) patients at district hospitals, the ground reality remains grim.

Repeated representations by the Kidney Transplant Patients’ Association (KTPA) and JSA-Odisha to the Health department, chief secretary, and even the chief minister have not yielded any effective response, it added.

Of the seven sanctioned posts in the nephrology department, five are lying vacant and one of the two posted now is a contractual appointment. Surprisingly, the Health department recently transferred one regular assistant professor to MKCG MCH, Berhampur despite the rush of kidney patients at SCB MCH.