Junior Engineer kidnapped near quarters at gunpoint in Odisha, robbed by five miscreants

JAGATSINGHPUR: A junior engineer (JE) of the Rural Development department was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and robbed by five unidentified miscreants near Pankapala within Kujang police limits here on Friday night.

The victim, Manas Sahoo of Narasinghpur in Cuttack, is posted in the Rural Development section at Pankapal and resides in the government quarters allotted to him there.

According to the FIR lodged by Sahoo on Saturday, he received a call from an unknown number at around 10:30 pm on Friday. The caller claimed to be travelling from Paradip to Bhubaneswar and requested a meeting with him regarding some work. After Sahoo agreed, a car arrived near his quarters.

The JE said while the car driver and another person were already inside the vehicle, two more individuals approached from behind and assaulted him. They forced him into the car at gunpoint. The assailants tore his shirt inside the car and recorded a video of his bare body reportedly to blackmail him.