Junior Engineer kidnapped near quarters at gunpoint in Odisha, robbed by five miscreants

JAGATSINGHPUR: A junior engineer (JE) of the Rural Development department was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and robbed by five unidentified miscreants near Pankapala within Kujang police limits here on Friday night.
The victim, Manas Sahoo of Narasinghpur in Cuttack, is posted in the Rural Development section at Pankapal and resides in the government quarters allotted to him there.
According to the FIR lodged by Sahoo on Saturday, he received a call from an unknown number at around 10:30 pm on Friday. The caller claimed to be travelling from Paradip to Bhubaneswar and requested a meeting with him regarding some work. After Sahoo agreed, a car arrived near his quarters.
The JE said while the car driver and another person were already inside the vehicle, two more individuals approached from behind and assaulted him. They forced him into the car at gunpoint. The assailants tore his shirt inside the car and recorded a video of his bare body reportedly to blackmail him.
The car then proceeded towards Paradip via Rahama Bazaar in Tirtol. Near Rahama petrol pump, a fifth accomplice joined them. The miscreants then demanded Rs 1 lakh from Sahoo and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to comply. When the JE told them he had no money, they allegedly snatched a gold chain and finger ring from him.
The accused reportedly warned Sahoo to arrange the money, saying they would contact him again for the payment and return his belongings afterwards. They then dropped him off near his quarters, following which he lodged a complaint with Kujang police.
Investigating officer in Kujang police station Partha Pratima Debata said so far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.