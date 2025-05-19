Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo directs speedy completion of Lanth, Lower Indra projects

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo has directed the Water Resources department and district administrations of Balangir and Nuapada to expedite completion of Upper Lanth and Lower Indra irrigation projects.

A review of the progress of both the projects was held recently in the presence of Singh Deo and development commissioner Anu Garg. Official sources said the meeting focused on completion of compensation amount, resettlement of displaced families and expediting clearances from the state government as well the Centre. Stressing on expeditious completion of the projects, the deputy chief minister asked officials concerned to bring to his knowledge if any procedural delays arise. Similarly, Garg discussed various aspects of the projects in detail with the officers.

The meeting was attended by engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Chandrashekhar Padhy, technical team, senior officers, while the district collectors of Nuapada and Balangir, and forest officials joined virtually.

The Upper Lanth irrigation project, launched with an aim to provide water for irrigation in Khaprakhol and Belpada blocks of Balangir district, is scheduled to be completed by November, 2027. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 48 crore.

Similarly, the Lower Indra irrigation project constructed across Indra river which is a tributary of Tel river, is continuing since more than two decades. The underground pipeline system taken up during the previous BJD government’s regime is yet to be completed. After completion, the project will irrigate 29,990 hectare in Nuapada and Balangir districts.