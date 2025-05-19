Odisha man axes brother to death over sorcery suspicion

BHAWANIPATNA: A 45-year-old man was reportedly axed to death by his elder brother at Choriagarh village within Junagarh police limits in Kalahandi district on Saturday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Subal Bag. The accused, 49-year-old Gopi Bag, also suffered injuries after being attacked by Subal with an iron rod. The crime took place over a property dispute between the siblings and sorcery suspicion.

Police said there was a long-standing dispute between the two brothers over a piece of land. Besides, Subal and Gopi accused each other of practising witchcraft, which further worsened their relationship.

Due to the dispute, Subal was staying at his father-in-law’s house in Rajpur for the last around two years. He returned to Choriagarh two days back. On Saturday evening, both the siblings came face-to-face on the village road and a heated argument broke out between the duo. The situation turned ugly when Subal grabbed an iron rod and hit his elder brother on the head. Gopi retaliated by assaulting him with an axe.