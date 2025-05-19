Transgenders denied access to drinking water in Odisha's Paradeepgarh panchayat

PARADIP: Around 60 transgenders residing in Ramchandipada under Paradeepgarh panchayat in Kujang block have been reportedly denied access to drinking water by villagers for the last more than 15 days.

Branding them as ‘untouchables’, the locals have allegedly barred them from collecting water supplied by IOCL tankers as well as using the solar-powered tube-well in the village. Sources said attempts by higher authorities to resolve the issue have failed so far.

A transgender Radha Swain said, “When we try to collect water, villagers abuse us verbally and threaten us with dire consequences. We’ve been unable to get drinking water. I have lodged a complaint in the Abhayachandpur police station in this connection.”