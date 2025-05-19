Transgenders denied access to drinking water in Odisha's Paradeepgarh panchayat

PARADIP: Around 60 transgenders residing in Ramchandipada under Paradeepgarh panchayat in Kujang block have been reportedly denied access to drinking water by villagers for the last more than 15 days.
Branding them as ‘untouchables’, the locals have allegedly barred them from collecting water supplied by IOCL tankers as well as using the solar-powered tube-well in the village. Sources said attempts by higher authorities to resolve the issue have failed so far.
A transgender Radha Swain said, “When we try to collect water, villagers abuse us verbally and threaten us with dire consequences. We’ve been unable to get drinking water. I have lodged a complaint in the Abhayachandpur police station in this connection.”
Sarpanch of Paradeepgarh Sasmita Behera said there is a longstanding dispute between the locals and transgender residents of Ramchandipada which is part of Rangiagarh revenue village. “I have requested IOCL authorities to supply 200 to 300 litre of water specifically to the tail-end area where the transgender community resides. Though IOCL is supplying water for drinking purposes only, some villagers misuse it for bathing and other domestic uses, creating a shortage,” she added.
Assistant engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Manasi Behera said there are no permanent drinking water facilities in Rangiagarh. “A solar-powered tube-well exists in the nearby Ramchandipada, and our officials have advised villagers to use it for safe drinking water.”
Abhayachandpur IIC Samir Kumar Rout said as the FIR lodged by the transgender community does not allege a cognisable offence, police have not registered a case. Police have sought the intervention of IOCL authorities to supply additional water to help mitigate the drinking water crisis in the locality.
The IOCL is reportedly providing water to Ramchandipada through five tankers daily.