Two engineers from Maharashtra drown in Odisha's Kathajodi River

CUTTACK: Two engineers, both natives of Maharashtra, drowned in Kathajodi river here on Sunday afternoon. The duo Rutikes Matal (25) and Rutik Brijne (25) were engaged by the L&T India in the ongoing expansion work of SCB medical college and hospital campus.

They had gone to the river along with two others for bathing. While Rutikes and Rutik entered the river near CDA Sector-11, their two companions stayed back on the banks.

Unfortunately, both Rutikes and Rutik slipped into the deep waters and drowned. On noticing them drowning, their companions raised alarm for help. They immediately informed the officials of L&T company, who in turn informed the fire services personnel. A team of fire-fighters from Bidanasi and Cuttack immediately rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trace the missing youths. By the time of filing this report, Rutikes’ body had been recovered from the river while Rutik was still missing.