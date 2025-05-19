Youth’s body exhumed, four of family admit murder in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The decomposed body of a 24-year-old youth was exhumed from a pit at the backyard of his house at Subarnapali under Daincha panchayat within Rairakhol police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Badal Pradhan. The youth’s mother, brother and two sisters have reportedly confessed to have murdered him and are being questioned by police.

Sources said Badal had three younger brothers and as many sisters. Two of his brothers and father work outside the state. Neighbours claimed frequent quarrels and disputes were a regular affair in the youth’s family.

On Thursday night, the neighbours reportedly heard heated arguments among Badal’s family members but dismissed it as a routine occurrence. However, suspicions arose when the youth remained missing for the last three days.