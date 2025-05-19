Youth’s body exhumed, four of family admit murder in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The decomposed body of a 24-year-old youth was exhumed from a pit at the backyard of his house at Subarnapali under Daincha panchayat within Rairakhol police limits here on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Badal Pradhan. The youth’s mother, brother and two sisters have reportedly confessed to have murdered him and are being questioned by police.
Sources said Badal had three younger brothers and as many sisters. Two of his brothers and father work outside the state. Neighbours claimed frequent quarrels and disputes were a regular affair in the youth’s family.
On Thursday night, the neighbours reportedly heard heated arguments among Badal’s family members but dismissed it as a routine occurrence. However, suspicions arose when the youth remained missing for the last three days.
When foul smell started emanating from Badal’s house, locals suspected foul play and alerted the police. On being informed, a team of Rairakhol police reached the spot and dug up the backyard of the youth’s house. Subsequently, the decomposed body of Badal was exhumed.
Police said the body was found buried four feet below the ground and it appeared to be a case of premeditated murder. Preliminary investigation suggested that family members were involved in the crime.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rairakhol Prasant Kumar Meher said the deceased’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. His mother, brother and two sisters were detained for questioning. During interrogation, the four admitted to murdering Badal and burying his body to destroy evidence.
“The suspects are currently being grilled to determine the motive, sequence of events and if any other person is involved in the murder. Besides, police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the youth’s death. Further investigation is underway.” the SDPO added.