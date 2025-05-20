Cuttack Collectorate staff among two held for cheating gang rape victim of Rs 1.01 lakh

CUTTACK: Two persons including an employee of the Cuttack collectorate have been arrested for allegedly duping a gang rape victim of Rs 1.01 lakh on the promise of facilitating the release of her compensation amount sanctioned by the state government.

The accused were identified as 45-year-old Amiya Sahoo, a data entry operator (DEO)-cum-office assistant at the collector’s office, and Sangita Singh (38), a physical education teacher (PET) at Janata Nodal Bidyapitha in Podadiha under Begunia block.

Briefing mediapersons, additional DCP Amarendra Panda said the victim, now a 20-year-old, hailing from Narasinghpur locality, was gang-raped in 2020 when she was a minor. She was entitled to a compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh which was to be sanctioned from the office of the district welfare office here.

She lodged a complaint with Lalbag police on Sunday, alleging Sangita, posing as a staff of the collectorate, approached her on the promise of facilitating the release of her compensation.

“Sangita insisted that the victim pay Rs 1.01 lakh from the sanctioned amount else it would be deducted from the source. Left with no other option, she transferred the money to the accused in three phases. However, when she tried to contact them later, they avoided her,” the DCP said.

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim then lodged a police complaint. A team comprising Panda, investigation officer Truptimayee Sahu, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) I/C Sudhansu Bhusan Jena, and others from Lalbag police station was formed and the duo arrested. Police have also seized four mobile phones, screenshots of WhatsApp chats and internet banking transaction details of the duo.

“The accused have been produced in court and further investigation is underway to ascertain if other people are involved,” the DCP added.