Gharial breeding recorded for fifth year in a row in Odisha's Mahanadi

BHUBANESWAR : Gharial conservation in Odisha has taken another leap forward with birth of 29 more crocodile babies in the freshwaters of Mahanadi river this year, making it the fifth consecutive breeding of the threatened species in the river system. PCCF (wildlife)-cum-chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha informed that the gharial hatchlings were found in Baldamara area of the river within Satkosia gorge sanctuary.

“Gharial conservation is crucial from an ecological standpoint. The fish-eating crocodile plays a key role in maintaining health and biodiversity of the freshwater ecosystem,” he added. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called for conservation of gharial species in the country and in line with his national gharial conservation programme, the state government rolled out the second phase of its ‘gharial species recovery project’ recently to revive the population of the fish-eating crocodiles in Mahanadi river system.

“Considering these conservation efforts, the successful breeding of gharials in Mahanadi river for the fifth consecutive year is a great success for Odisha as well as the entire country,” Jha said.