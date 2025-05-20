Government to rework Social Welfare Board for greater reach: Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday discussed the modalities for restructuring the State Social Welfare Board to facilitate greater reach of government welfare programmes.

Addressing a meeting of the Women and Child Development department, Parida said the role of the Social Welfare Board in the development of the state is crucial. “The board will work towards delivering people-centric schemes and programmes to beneficiaries at the grassroots level,” she added.

She further said that the board can be effectively managed through partnerships between the government and voluntary organisations. “The non-governmental organisations working in different fields will be empanelled by the board and through them, public awareness on various schemes will be created at the village level,” Parida said.

The deputy chief minister directed the board to prepare an annual work calendar to streamline its operations and expand its scope of work. She also stressed on the development of the board’s infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary of the Women and Child Development department Shubha Sarma and director of the Social Welfare Board, Monisha Banerjee.