Locals restore pond under JSW initiative in Paradip

PARADIP: Over 90 people, including 70 women, took part in a rejuvenation drive to revive the Thakura Gadia pond in Mahal village under Dhinkia panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district.

The rejuvenation drive, which was carried out by locals for over a week, was part of the Jal Swaraj: Water Governance and Management initiative under the JSW Foundation fellowship programme. It was was implemented by the NGO iVolunteer. The first phase of the revival works focused on removal of invasive weeds from the pond.

“Witnessing women and men working shoulder to shoulder has truly been inspiring. The success of the capacity-building and water governance sessions is now translating into visible ground action,” said JSW Foundation fellow Sibani Singh, who is leading the project in Mahal. Several self-help groups (SHGs) were also instrumental in execution of the project, she added.

Residents of the village said this revival drive might act as an inspiration for other rural communities facing similar water woes.

The Jal Swaraj project addresses issues of water scarcity and contamination through a community-driven approach that blends technical training, traditional knowledge and grassroots participation.