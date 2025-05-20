Odia film fraternity seeks new film policy for development of Ollywood

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Odia film industry have called for formulation of a new film policy, expanding the scope of Odisha State Film Awards and promotion of Odia content on OTT platforms.

At a meeting on comprehensive development of the Odia film industry, organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department on Monday, members of the industry said there is an urgent need for formulation of a new film policy which would provide a robust framework for the sustainable growth of the industry, addressing challenges such as funding, distribution, and market access.

Digapahandi MLA and actor Sidhant Mohapatra, who presided over the meeting, suggested that the government should extend financial incentives to support filmmakers including subsidy for film-making, particularly to those producing content rooted in Odisha’s culture. They sought special provisions to promote Odia content on OTT platforms and other digital streaming mediums.

The Odisha State Film Policy was announced by the Industries department in 2019 and was valid till March 2022. However, none in the industry could benefit from the policy because of multiple reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of implementation of various initiatives under it, among others.

The industry stakeholders demanded strengthening of the Odisha Film Development Corporation Limited (OFDC) and expanding its role in facilitating production and promotion. They also sought to expedite modernisation of the iconic Kalinga Studio, which is being implemented by IDCO from 2022. It was to be ready by 2023.