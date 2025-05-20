Odia film fraternity seeks new film policy for development of Ollywood
BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Odia film industry have called for formulation of a new film policy, expanding the scope of Odisha State Film Awards and promotion of Odia content on OTT platforms.
At a meeting on comprehensive development of the Odia film industry, organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department on Monday, members of the industry said there is an urgent need for formulation of a new film policy which would provide a robust framework for the sustainable growth of the industry, addressing challenges such as funding, distribution, and market access.
Digapahandi MLA and actor Sidhant Mohapatra, who presided over the meeting, suggested that the government should extend financial incentives to support filmmakers including subsidy for film-making, particularly to those producing content rooted in Odisha’s culture. They sought special provisions to promote Odia content on OTT platforms and other digital streaming mediums.
The Odisha State Film Policy was announced by the Industries department in 2019 and was valid till March 2022. However, none in the industry could benefit from the policy because of multiple reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of implementation of various initiatives under it, among others.
The industry stakeholders demanded strengthening of the Odisha Film Development Corporation Limited (OFDC) and expanding its role in facilitating production and promotion. They also sought to expedite modernisation of the iconic Kalinga Studio, which is being implemented by IDCO from 2022. It was to be ready by 2023.
They further added that there was a need to revamp the Odisha State Film Awards and expand its reach beyond 33 categories under which the awards are given.
MLA and actor Akash Dasnayak said the department should ensure that the awards are conferred annually without fail and the selection process is transparent. The jury should include young members of the industry. This apart, the industry stakeholders demanded increase in the award categories and prize money of the awards. Creation of a dedicated website for the awards was also proposed. The platform would serve as a comprehensive repository of profiles of recognised artistes, award criteria and nominated and winning films.
They also suggested increasing the number of cinema halls across the state and ensuring affordable ticket prices to bring audiences back to the halls. At present, the state has only around 54 theatres left.
Among others, department director Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, special secretary Deba Prasad Dash, secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Chandrasekhar Hota, actors Sabyasachi Mishra, Anu Choudhury, Archita Sahu, Shritam Das and musician Debasish Mahapatra attended.