Odisha cops yet to locate body of murdered Bihar youth

PARADIP: Even after two days of intensive search, police are yet to locate the body of a youth from Bihar who was allegedly murdered by his co-worker near a factory in Paradip in February this year.

The delay in tracing the 23-year-old man’s body has posed a major challenge for Paradip Lock police and their Bihar counterparts who inspected the alleged burial site and even deployed an excavator machine on Sunday but to no avail. The search operation was launched after the accused, who is now in police custody, confessed to murdering Gorekh Kumar of Mouna within Nasriganj police limits in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Sources said Gorekh arrived in Paradip in December 2024 in search of work. He was later employed as a contractual worker at BS Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd in Paradip. According to his family members, Gorekh last communicated with them on February 2, 2025. Thereafter, his mobile phone remained switched off. When they contacted his co-worker Ajay Kumar, also of Bihar, the latter reportedly misled them with false information about Gorekh’s whereabouts. Subsequently, Ajay fled Paradip and went into hiding.