Odisha DyCM KV Singh Deo in Bhutan to attend global conclave on labour mobility

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo is on a two-day visit to Bhutan to attend the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference organised by the World Bank.

Singh Deo will represent India in the two-day international conference to be held at Thimphu, the national capital of Bhutan, beginning May 20. He is currently holding the post of chairman of the task force on distress migration.

Distress migration being a major issue of the state, Singh Deo said the international conference will be helpful in finding a permanent solution to the vexed problem through policy formation.

Principal secretary of Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department, Chitra Arumugam is also attending the conference along with Singh Deo.

About 100 representatives from Bhutan, Middle East countries, North Africa, Italy, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jamaica, Bangladesh, World Bank and government officials will participate in the conference.