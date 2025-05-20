Odisha govt gives 90-days for civil servants to withdraw their resignation

BHUBANESWAR: Civil servants of Odisha tendering resignation from service will now have a 90-day window to withdraw the same.

As per the Odisha Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules - 2025, notified by the Finance department on Monday, the appointing authority may permit an officer to withdraw his/her resignation in the public interest if the period of absence from duty - between the date on which the resignation became effective and the date on which he/she applies for permission to withdraw the resignation is not more than 90 days.

The existing rules had provision that the withdrawal will be allowed in cases where the officer tendered his resignation for some compelling reasons that did not involve in reflection on his integrity, efficiency or conduct and the request for withdrawal has been made as a material change in the circumstances which originally compelled him/her to resign.

However, the fresh amendment, apart from fixing the timeline, has also made it clear that the withdrawal will be considered, only if the post, which was vacated by the government servant, or any other comparable post is available at the time of filing the application.

As per the amended rules, the amount of retirement gratuity payable will in no case exceed Rs 15 lakh for the employees who retired on or before December 31, 2023 and Rs 20 lakh for employees who retired on or after January 1, 2024. The maximum limit for retirement gratuity in respect of the officers belonging to State Judicial Service, those retiring on or after January 1, 2024 will be Rs 25 lakh.