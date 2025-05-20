Odisha YouTuber Priyanka Senapati grilled for third day over spy case links; no evidence found yet

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Puri-based YouTuber Priyanka Senapati was interrogated by multiple agencies for the third consecutive day on Monday over her alleged links with Jyoti Malhotra, nothing suspicious has emerged against her so far.

“As it is a sensitive case, Priyanka is being interrogated thoroughly and every aspect of her association with Jyoti is under scrutiny. So far, nothing suspicious has been found but the investigation is still progressing to ensure that we are not missing on any minutest detail which can indicate her involvement with Jyoti in any wrongdoing,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said Priyanka’s laptop, her mobile phone and social media accounts are being examined. Besides, police are also probing her and her father Rajkishore Senapati’s bank accounts for any unusual or suspicious transactions.

Rajkishore runs a restaurant and the source of money through which he started the business is also being verified, they added. Meanwhile, Priyanka reportedly told the investigators that she was a big admirer of Jyoti, who has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, and wanted to be a popular social media influencer like the latter.