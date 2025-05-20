Proud to be part of all-party team on Op Sindoor: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Monday welcomed his inclusion in the Centre’s all-party delegation that will present India’s stance on combating terrorism after Operation Sindoor before various nations.

Patra is a member of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde-led delegation which will travel to UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. “The delegation will leave tomorrow night for Abu Dhabi, followed by visits to three African countries. We will be back by June 3 or June 4. I am looking forward to the MEA briefing tomorrow,” he said.

The BJD MP said the delegation will interact with other countries with evidence, facts and details on how Pakistan has become a hub of terrorism and is bleeding India by proxy wars. “The main objective is to expose how Pakistan is exporting terrorism and to inform other nations about the current situation following Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Apart from presenting these issues, the delegation will also explain India’s decision to conduct Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in loss of 26 lives, the BJD MP said.