Shopping mart fined Rs 1 lakh for selling expired food in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Food safety officials on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Vishal Mega Mart in Rayagada town for reportedly selling expired food items.

The penalty was imposed on the mart by a three-member team led by food safety officer of Rayagada Jyoti Prakash Soren.

Sources said one Sangram Patnaik purchased goods including food items worth Rs 1,463 from the mall on May 14. On reaching home, he found that a packet of bhujia had an expiry date of May 12. Patnaik immediately reached the mall with the expired food packet and receipt. However, the store manager dismissed his complaint, claiming that the packet was not from their stock.

Subsequently, Patnaik complained with the Food Safety department. Acting on the allegation, the Food Safety team raided the mart and during inspection, found several expired items including namkeen and pickles. Besides, some food products were found to be improperly packed. Samples of the expired food items were seized and sent for testing.