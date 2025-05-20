STF intensifies crackdown on illegal immigrants in Odisha, warns of strict action

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has intensified surveillance on entry and movement of illegal immigrants in Odisha.

The agency has also warned of stringent action against such persons and middle-men involved in facilitating their unauthorised entry into the state.

“A close vigil is being kept on the movement of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and other countries. We are in constant touch with the state and central agencies for swift exchange of information related to such matters,” said STF DIG, Pinak Mishra.

Sources said STF and police of various coastal districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have intensified intelligence gathering to thwart attempts of any unauthorised entry into the state.

Mishra’s statement came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) set a 30-day deadline for states and UTs to verify the credentials of persons suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, who claim to be citizens of India. After the said period, if their documents are not verified, they would face deportation.

On March 9 this year, STF had arrested 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants including six men, three women and a minor from Bhubaneswar railway station. They had reportedly crossed the border near Dhubri in Assam with the help of an agent. Acting on a tip-off, the agency conducted a raid and nabbed the Bangladeshis after they deboarded a train. During verification, they were unable to produce their passports, visas and travel documents.