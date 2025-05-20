Water crisis in Odisha's Aul villages sparks protest

KENDRAPARA: Reeling under acute water shortage for the last 45 days, residents of Mendhapur, Kalapahada, Kajisahi, Talasahi and Rasulpur villages in Aul staged protest in front of the local block office on Monday.

The agitators also gheraoed the pump house of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division at Kalapahada demanding regular water supply.

Afsana Bibi of Talasahi claimed the pump house has been lying defunct due to which villagers are not getting water for the last 45 days. “Despite spending a huge amount of money on digging bore-wells and installing motors, the pump house became defunct last month. As a result, water supply to many villages has been disrupted,” she said.

The agitating villagers said despite repeated complaints, the administration is yet to take steps to mitigate the crisis.

Executive engineer of RWSS Basant Nayak said due to depletion of groundwater level during summer, motor-pumps in some areas are not able to lift water for supply through pipelines. “We are supplying water to many villages through tankers. Work on a mega piped water supply project is also underway in Aul. The project would be completed this year to mitigate water woes of villagers,” he added.