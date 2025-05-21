Chikungunya scare grips Odisha's Podia village

MALKANGIRI: At least 235 people in Podia village, around 70 km from Malkangiri town, have reportedly developed symptoms of Chikungunya, sparking panic among the rural population of the region.

The affected villagers have complained of swelling and pain in joints, limbs, headache and severe weakness. A medical team from the district headquarters hospital visited Podia on Monday and collected blood samples from the symptomatic villagers.

On Tuesday, more medical teams were dispatched to Podia to conduct further testing. Sources said samples have been collected from 125 villagers. Chief district medical officer of Malkangiri Dr Braja Bandhu Dash told TNIE that the situation is under control. Health teams have set up camps in Podia to examine and treat the affected residents.