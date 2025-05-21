Defend Odisha’s interest at Polavaram meet: Opposition

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Odisha government put forth a strong stand at the meeting on the Polavaram dam project, which is to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi towards the end of this month.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, party spokesperson Bhrugu Baxipatra and Pradeep Majhi said the previous BJD government had been opposing the project from the beginning and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had also written to the Centre on the issue several times in the past.

“However, though the BJP government is set to complete one year in office soon, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has not taken up the issue even once with the Centre,” they added.

The BJD leaders voiced serious concern over the continued violations and unilateral implementation of the project by the Andhra Pradesh government with active support of the Centre. They demanded that the interest of the state, particularly those of the tribal communities, should not be compromised.