Odisha government asks comorbid patients to be alert as Covid cases rise

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of two Covid related deaths in Mumbai and a spike in infections in several Southeast Asian countries, the Odisha government has heightened surveillance to prevent any fresh outbreak in the state.

Though no new cases have been detected so far, health officials have urged people to remain alert and follow precautionary measures, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the state is on alert, and if any one is found positive, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing to determine the variant involved.

He also clarified that the current strain causing concern is not a new variant but a known sub-lineage of Omicron. “The particular sub-variant causing a resurgence is an identified one. Similar to the last outbreaks, people with comorbidities like kidney and liver diseases or cancer must take precautions and wear face masks while in gatherings and going out,” he told mediaperons.