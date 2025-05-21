Odisha: HSC supplementary exam to be conducted from July 1 to 10

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Tuesday announced that the High School Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination for both regular and ex-regular students will be conducted from July 1 to 10.

As per the official notification, examinations for first, second and third language will be held on July 1, 7 and 10 respectively. Similarly, examination for social science, mathematics and general science will be conducted on July 2, 4 and 9 respectively.

Both regular and ex-regular examinations will be conducted simultaneously in the same sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am. The question papers for both regular and ex-regular examinations will also be same. However, extra time of 15 minutes will be allowed for mathematics examination, the notification stated.

The examinees will have to appear the test for 100 marks including 50 marks objective and 50 marks subjective questions in each subject. There will be 50 marks of objective type questions which are to be answered on the OMR answer sheet. The examinees will have to answer the 50 marks subjective type questions on the answer sheets attached to the questions, the BSE added.