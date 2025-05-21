Odisha’s forest geo-referencing project very systematic: CEC chief

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s ongoing geo-referencing project has achieved significant milestones in securing forest land and bolstering conservation efforts, said Siddhant Das, chairman of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Das, who reviewed the progress of the project in the state on Monday, said the Supreme Court had directed digitisation of forest boundaries in 2011. Odisha is the only state which has done it in a very systematic way involving both the Forest and Revenue departments in the exercise, he said.

“Considering Odisha’s success in implementation of the project and potential, the review meeting on progress of state’s geo-referencing of forest land was taken up,” Das said.

The geo-referencing project, to accurately demarcate the forest boundaries, was taken up by the Odisha government in 2019 in line with Supreme Court’s judgment in Lafarge case in 2011. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the project work was hampered for nearly two years.