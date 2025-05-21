SEBC quota in effect, UG admission dates revised in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has extended the timeline for e-admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses due to the non-announcement of Plus II results. This was informed by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Tuesday.
Submission of common application forms (CAFs) on SAMS platform, which had begun on April 16 and was to conclude on the day, has been extended till June 1. The CAFs would be available on SAMS portal till May 21.
Under the revised guidelines for Plus III admissions, the department has incorporated the 11.25 pc reservation for students belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), which was announced by CM Mohan Charan Majhi following Cabinet approval recently. It has asked applicants belonging to the SEBC category to obtain a valid SEBC certificate from a competent authority and submit it during the admission process.
As the UG admission will be done in line with NEP-2020, students have to choose their course structure. While filling the CAFs through SAMS, students can choose to study either a single major (previously honours) with two minors (previously elective or pass subjects), or double majors or three minors to get a graduation degree. The department informed that seat allotment will be made as per the opted major in single major, major-1 in double majors or general in three minors.
Earlier in the day, SME minister Nityananda Gond had informed that owing to non-publication of Plus II results, DHE has been requested to extend the UG admission deadline. Later, the CHSE declared to announce the Plus II results on Wednesday.
For CHSE students, their marks for UG admission will be directly reflected in the CAF as per the CHSE result database. But students from other boards like ICSE have to enter their marks while editing the CAF.