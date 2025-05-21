SEBC quota in effect, UG admission dates revised in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has extended the timeline for e-admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses due to the non-announcement of Plus II results. This was informed by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Tuesday.

Submission of common application forms (CAFs) on SAMS platform, which had begun on April 16 and was to conclude on the day, has been extended till June 1. The CAFs would be available on SAMS portal till May 21.

Under the revised guidelines for Plus III admissions, the department has incorporated the 11.25 pc reservation for students belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), which was announced by CM Mohan Charan Majhi following Cabinet approval recently. It has asked applicants belonging to the SEBC category to obtain a valid SEBC certificate from a competent authority and submit it during the admission process.