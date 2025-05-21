Seven, including a juvenile, held for abduction in Odisha

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police have arrested seven persons including a juvenile, for their alleged involvement in abducting a 31-year-old man.

The accused are MP Dibyajyoti, Budhadeba Basu, Rajesh Das, Raja Nayak, Prasanta Nayak, Ranjit Nayak and a juvenile. The victim, Soumya Ranjan Behera, has been successfully rescued.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the abduction was masterminded by Rajesh. He, along with his accomplices had plotted the abduction to recover around Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh which they had invested in Soumya’s stock trading firm. “Das and his aides planned the abduction after they failed to recover the money from Soumya,” the DCP said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother on Sunday, a special team led by ACP Amitabh Mahapatra was formed and the accused were arrested. Soumya was rescued within 12 hours of receiving the complaint from Badahat area in Kendrapara. “He was subjected to both mental and physical torture by the accused,” the DCP said.