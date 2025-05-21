Unsafe food served to patients in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Reeling under paucity of adequate space, the dietary department of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur has been accused of providing sub-standard food items to patients.

The department, which caters to over 1,568 in-patients daily, functions from the annexe of the old indoor building of the hospital, which has long been declared unsafe. All other departments have been shifted from the building but the dietary wing continues to operate from the dilapidated premises.

Making matters worse, there have been reports of stale and substandard food being served to patients. Sources said the bread and milk packets don’t have any expiry dates. The milk provided to patients reportedly turns to curd when boiled. Several patients have also complained of being served rotten eggs. These items are reportedly supplied to the hospital by a local bakery and Omfed’s Ankuspur depot.

Notably, food distribution in the hospital has been outsourced to a Bhubaneswar-based organisation since 2013. The Health department had mandated the use of diet prescription slips (DPS) keeping in mind the dietary need of different patients. However, it is not being followed. Despite instructions for coloured diet slips for different patients, the system is being ignored. All patients receive the same food regardless of their condition.