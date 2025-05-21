Unsafe food served to patients in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Reeling under paucity of adequate space, the dietary department of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur has been accused of providing sub-standard food items to patients.
The department, which caters to over 1,568 in-patients daily, functions from the annexe of the old indoor building of the hospital, which has long been declared unsafe. All other departments have been shifted from the building but the dietary wing continues to operate from the dilapidated premises.
Making matters worse, there have been reports of stale and substandard food being served to patients. Sources said the bread and milk packets don’t have any expiry dates. The milk provided to patients reportedly turns to curd when boiled. Several patients have also complained of being served rotten eggs. These items are reportedly supplied to the hospital by a local bakery and Omfed’s Ankuspur depot.
Notably, food distribution in the hospital has been outsourced to a Bhubaneswar-based organisation since 2013. The Health department had mandated the use of diet prescription slips (DPS) keeping in mind the dietary need of different patients. However, it is not being followed. Despite instructions for coloured diet slips for different patients, the system is being ignored. All patients receive the same food regardless of their condition.
For example, diarrhoea patients, who require specific diet including barley, arrowroot or coconut water, are served the same meals as general patients. The department is expected to serve food on disposable plates, but uses polythene sachets and carry bags. Moreover, food is often delivered late, well past the 1 pm schedule leaving many, especially poor patients, with no choice but to wait in hunger.
Hospital sources said the post of dietician is lying vacant and the department is being managed by a staff nurse, undermining the significance of nutritional science in patient recovery.
While MKCG MCH superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash and store medical officer Chinmay Debasish Panda claimed regular inspections, both expressed shock when informed about the substandard food. Dash promised to launch an investigation into the matter, but Panda deflected responsibility and said the supplier of food items was chosen through tendering.
Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida expressed concern over the irregularities in supply of food to the MCH and assured to look into the matter.
BJP leader Ram Kumar Patra and senior advocate Abani Gaya who have been fighting for medical college since decades, alleged that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.