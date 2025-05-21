Worrying signs for Odisha as sex ratio slips to 933

BHUBANESWAR: Prohibition of sex determination and strict enforcement notwithstanding, the sex ratio at birth in Odisha has recorded a worrying decline over the past decade.

As per the Civil Registration System (CRS) report released by the Ministry of Home Affairs recently, the sex ratio at birth in the state stood at 933 women per 1,000 men in 2021. The ratio has significantly dropped from 979 recorded during 2011-12.

Odisha is among the bottom-10 states with low sex ratio. The lowest 863 was recorded in Assam, 905 in Rajasthan, 908 in Bihar, 909 in Gujarat, 910 in Maharashtra, 911 in Haryana and 922 in Telangana.

The highest sex ratio at birth has been reported by Arunachal Pradesh (997) followed by Uttar Pradesh (995), Uttarakhand (975), Manipur (974), and Kerala (967).

Surprisingly, the sex ratio in Odisha had dropped from 979 in 2011 to 930 in 2017 and then went up to 947 in 2019 before falling again to 933. The data is considered more authentic as it is based on registered births worked out after deducting the respective time delay in birth registration of more than one year.

The latest data has highlighted growing gender disparities in the state, despite several government interventions aimed at promoting girl child welfare and curbing sex-selective practices. Experts attributed the sharp decline to a combination of deep-rooted patriarchal norms, single child norm and preference for sons.

Senior gynaecologist Dr GSS Mohapatra said sons continue to be seen as bearers of the family legacy and financial security for ageing parents, while daughters are often perceived as an economic burden in many communities across Odisha. Many are choosing to not go for a second child if the first one is a son, he said.