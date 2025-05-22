15-year-old among three youths killed in a hit-and-run incident in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Triple riding proved fatal for three youths including a 15-year-old boy who were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on Bansadhara bridge at Gumuda town in Rayagada district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased trio was identified as Balakrushna Haraka (22), Bulu Sabar (19) of Kaithapadar village and the minor Subrat Sabar of Jagannathpur within Gudari police limits.

Sources said on Tuesday night, the three youths left their homes on a two-wheeler to participate in the Thakurani Yatra at Kareni village. They were returning from the yatra in the wee hours when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind on the bridge. The trio was thrown off the bike due to the impact and suffered critical injuries.

On being informed by locals, officer-in-charge of Gumuda police outpost Birendra Roy reached the spot with a team and rushed the injured youths to Padmapur hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead. Balakrushna was referred to Gunupur hospital but he too succumbed to his injuries.

As the news about the tragic mishap spread, hundred of locals gathered at the accident site. They demanded immediate arrest of the driver of the vehicle involved in the mishap. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the irate locals after assuring them of arresting the culprit soon.

Roy said bodies of the deceased were handed over to their respective families after autopsy in the afternoon. Police have registered a hit-and-run case and launched a manhunt to identify the vehicle and nab its driver. Further investigation is underway, he added.