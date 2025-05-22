Handle all the grievances with sensitivity: CM Majhi to police

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday urged police to sensitively handle grievances of people who approach them, and ensure victims of crime a reprovided justice.

Addressing the 17th Raising Day ceremony of Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Commissionerate Police, the chief minister asked the officers to act as friends of the citizens and express empathy while addressing their grievances.

He underscored the importance of smart policing and public safety. “Among all the police commissionerates in the country, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate has created its own unique identity by providing services to the public in an efficient , advanced, responsible and sensitive way.

The last 11 months were eventful for the Commissionerate Police as many state, national and international programmes were held in Bhubaneswar. All these events passed off without any hitches from security point of view,” said Majhi.

The police force has made Odisha an efficient and exemplary host by working tirelessly to ensure that all important programmes are organised in a smooth and orderly manner, he added. DGP YB Khurania, Twin City police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and others were present.