IADVL demands legal action against unauthorised dermatological procedures

BHUBANESWAR: The state chapter of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) has expressed deep concern over the rise in quackery in the field of dermatology in the state.

Addressing mediapersons here, vice-president of the association Dr Haraprasanna Tripathy said as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) and guidelines issued by the Centre, only qualified dermatologists and registered medical practitioners with specialised postgraduate training (MD/DNB in dermatology, venereology and leprology) are permitted to perform medical and aesthetic dermatology procedures.

"Dentists, homeopaths, and beauticians are not authorised or trained to perform such interventions. Yet, the proliferation of cosmetic clinics and 'medispas' run by unqualified individuals continue unabated. They exploit public ignorance, offer cut-rate deals, and rely on aggressive marketing to attract vulnerable individuals seeking aesthetic improvement. This practice needs to be stopped immediately," Dr Tripathy said.