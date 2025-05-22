IADVL demands legal action against unauthorised dermatological procedures

BHUBANESWAR: The state chapter of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) has expressed deep concern over the rise in quackery in the field of dermatology in the state.
Addressing mediapersons here, vice-president of the association Dr Haraprasanna Tripathy said as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) and guidelines issued by the Centre, only qualified dermatologists and registered medical practitioners with specialised postgraduate training (MD/DNB in dermatology, venereology and leprology) are permitted to perform medical and aesthetic dermatology procedures.
"Dentists, homeopaths, and beauticians are not authorised or trained to perform such interventions. Yet, the proliferation of cosmetic clinics and 'medispas' run by unqualified individuals continue unabated. They exploit public ignorance, offer cut-rate deals, and rely on aggressive marketing to attract vulnerable individuals seeking aesthetic improvement. This practice needs to be stopped immediately," Dr Tripathy said.
Describing how a young man lost his life following a hair transplant procedure conducted by a dentist who posed as a dermatologist, IADVL-Odisha secretary Dr Kumar Abhishek said there have been multiple reports of unqualified individuals ranging from beauticians to alternative medicine practitioners performing advanced dermatological and cosmetic procedures such as laser treatments, chemical peels and injectable therapies.
“These procedures, when performed by untrained hands, carry a high risk of complications including infections, disfigurement, and even death. Unsanitary procedures and misuse of medical devices can result in serious infections, burns, and irreversible skin damage. Such incidents damage the credibility of the entire medical fraternity and create fear among the general public,” he pointed out.
The association demanded that the authorities must implement stricter surveillance and take penal action against quacks, and medical professionals should come forward to report instances of malpractice and quackery to local health departments and medical councils.
Former president of IADVL Dr Sumanta Dash said this is nothing but a public health emergency masquerading as a beauty service industry. "It is imperative that strong measures be taken to curb this growing menace and protect the lives and wellbeing of innocent individuals," Dr Dash demanded.