Odisha: 82.7 per cent of students clear Plus II, girls outdo boys in all streams

BHUBANESWAR : The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2025 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.77. The results were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond here on Wednesday.

The overall pass percentage in the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational education this year has recorded a marginal decrease by 0.61 per cent (pc) over the previous year, in which a total 83.38 pc students had cleared the examination.

Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.5, followed by commerce at 83.20, arts at 80.51 and vocational education 60.57. In 2024, the pass percentage was 86.93 for science, 82.27 for commerce, 80.95 for arts and 68.02 for vocational education.

A total of 3.8 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in all the streams.