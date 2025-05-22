Odisha: 82.7 per cent of students clear Plus II, girls outdo boys in all streams

BHUBANESWAR : The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2025 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.77. The results were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond here on Wednesday.
The overall pass percentage in the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational education this year has recorded a marginal decrease by 0.61 per cent (pc) over the previous year, in which a total 83.38 pc students had cleared the examination.
Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.5, followed by commerce at 83.20, arts at 80.51 and vocational education 60.57. In 2024, the pass percentage was 86.93 for science, 82.27 for commerce, 80.95 for arts and 68.02 for vocational education.
A total of 3.8 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Girls, yet again, outperformed boys in all the streams.
In arts, 2,43,653 students took the exams of whom 1,96,171 passed. The pass percentage of girls was 86.8 against 72.64 for boys. Bargarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.60 and Nabarangpur the lowest at 68.13.
In science, 1,13,968 students appeared and 99,724 passed. Girls recorded 88.57 pc pass rate while 86.49 pc boys cleared the exams. Nayagarh scored the highest pass percentage of 97.58 and Boudh the lowest 71.85.
Likewise in commerce, 25,108 appeared and 20,892 passed. Of the 15,876 boys who appeared, 81.71 pc cleared the exam. Around 9,232 girls wrote the exam and 85.77 pc of them passed. Nayagarh secured the highest pass percentage of 93.71 and Balangir reported the lowest 69.19.
In vocational education, 5,572 students appeared and 3,375 passed. The pass percentage among girls was 65.45 and boys 55.71. While Balasore scored the highest pass percentage of 83.83, the lowest of nil result was reported in Malkangiri. Only one student appeared for the vocational education exam in the district and failed to clear it.
Over 2,000 students get over 90% in CHSE exams
This year, the CHSE introduced a revised question paper and evaluation pattern for regular students. Students appeared for the 80-mark examination instead of the previous 100 marks and the remaining 20 marks were assessed through internal examinations.
Chairman of CHSE Mrunal Kanti Das said this new pattern helped in improving the overall results. Compared to the previous year, the number of students scoring above 90 pc across the three main streams has increased substantially.
This year, 171 students in arts, 1,906 in science, 204 in commerce and one student in vocational education secured more than 90 pc marks. In 2024, 57 students in arts, 394 in science, 135 in commerce and one student in vocational education have scored above 90 pc.
The digital academic documents like marksheets and certificates will be provided through digilocker. Students will also get hard copies of their certificates and marksheets issued by the CHSE from their respective higher secondary schools.
The Annual Instant Higher Secondary Examination - 2025 for eligible candidates will be held in the last week of June. The notification for rechecking of answersheets will also be published in a week, Das added.