Odisha government to hold training program for civil defence volunteers

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to strengthen the first line of response during crisis situations, the Odisha government has planned to organise a six-day training programme for civil defence volunteers starting June 1. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other experts will conduct the intensive exercise at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here, which is to be attended by 90 civil defence volunteers and assistant fire officers.

The directorate of Civil Defence said the programme is aimed at improving the capacity and basic skills of the volunteers and enable them to effectively respond to varied emergency situations. “As part of the training, the volunteers will be familiarised with 12 civil defence services and how to respond during an emergency,” said a senior officer.

The volunteers will also be trained on how to administer first aid, shift injured persons and to provide them a basic idea of firefighting and evacuation. They will also be educated on how to manage shelters and maintain emergency services during hostile attacks and natural disasters.