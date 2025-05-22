Odisha government to hold training program for civil defence volunteers

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to strengthen the first line of response during crisis situations, the Odisha government has planned to organise a six-day training programme for civil defence volunteers starting June 1. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other experts will conduct the intensive exercise at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here, which is to be attended by 90 civil defence volunteers and assistant fire officers.
The directorate of Civil Defence said the programme is aimed at improving the capacity and basic skills of the volunteers and enable them to effectively respond to varied emergency situations. “As part of the training, the volunteers will be familiarised with 12 civil defence services and how to respond during an emergency,” said a senior officer.
The volunteers will also be trained on how to administer first aid, shift injured persons and to provide them a basic idea of firefighting and evacuation. They will also be educated on how to manage shelters and maintain emergency services during hostile attacks and natural disasters.
Besides this, the volunteers will be trained on conducting emergency drills for civilians. As part of the programme, 23 lecturers and 25 practical sessions will be held for the participants. A total of 48 sessions related to 22 tasks will be organised.
The volunteers will be briefed on how to respond during an air raid warning, steps to take to protect civilians from drone attack, shelter management during an emergency and measures that should be implemented in case of a nuclear, biological or chemical hazard. They will also be imparted training on various life saving techniques.
Currently, the civil defence organisation operates in 12 locations in the state. In the wake of recent military escalations between India and Pakistan, the Home Ministry had issued an advisory to all states on May 7 to strengthen civil defence measures for the protection of people and property and ensure uninterrupted functioning of vital services during war or warlike situations.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had recently called upon the people of the state, especially the youths, to join the civil defence organisation as volunteers in the spirit of nationalism. He had emphasised the need to augment civil defence measures in the state.