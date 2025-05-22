Orissa HC stays vending zone construction near MS Law University second campus

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued a stay on construction of a vending zone adjacent to the boundary wall of the second campus of Madhusudan Law University coming up at Jobra in the city.
The vacation court issued the interim stay order on Tuesday on a PIL seeking intervention against the ongoing construction of the vending zone undertaken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) near the main gate at the northern side boundary wall.
In the petition filed by two students of the university, Sravani Sahoo and Aroop Kumar Deo contended that if the vending zone is allowed to be constructed, there would be road congestion leading to traffic problems, waterlogging, noise and other pollution. It would hamper study atmosphere and disrupt campus activities.
The court had earlier issued notice to the CMC commissioner and director, municipal administration on April 22. But no one appeared on behalf of the respondents when the matter was taken up on Tuesday. CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra appeared through virtual mode later in the day on the court’s direction and sought some time to file counter affidavit.
Taking note of petitioners’ counsel Prasanna Kumar Nanda’s submission, the vacation bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice MS Sahoo scheduled the matter for hearing in the week commencing from June 30. “As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be stay of construction work of vending zone in front of/adjacent to the boundary wall of 2nd campus of Madhusudan Law University till the next date. Status quo with respect to the proposed construction as on date shall be maintained by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation,” the bench ordered.
Nanda submitted that the construction of the vending zone is progressing fast even after issuance of the court’s notice, and if it is not stopped immediately, it would put the students, the local people as well as the university into various problems. Advocate Purusottam Chuli appeared on behalf of the university.
Madhusudan Law University located at Station Bazar offers 5-year integrated LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM courses. Presently, it has a roll strength of 1,020 students.
According to the petition, the university’s second campus has been planned to have a women’s hostel with 300 odd seats, classrooms for 5-year integrated LLB course, gymnasium-cum-auditorium and guest house. This apart, the university plans beatification of the land outside of the boundary walls of the second campus by landscaping and plantation.