Orissa HC stays vending zone construction near MS Law University second campus

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued a stay on construction of a vending zone adjacent to the boundary wall of the second campus of Madhusudan Law University coming up at Jobra in the city.

The vacation court issued the interim stay order on Tuesday on a PIL seeking intervention against the ongoing construction of the vending zone undertaken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) near the main gate at the northern side boundary wall.

In the petition filed by two students of the university, Sravani Sahoo and Aroop Kumar Deo contended that if the vending zone is allowed to be constructed, there would be road congestion leading to traffic problems, waterlogging, noise and other pollution. It would hamper study atmosphere and disrupt campus activities.

The court had earlier issued notice to the CMC commissioner and director, municipal administration on April 22. But no one appeared on behalf of the respondents when the matter was taken up on Tuesday. CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra appeared through virtual mode later in the day on the court’s direction and sought some time to file counter affidavit.