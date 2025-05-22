Visit cut-off villages, report on PM-Janman execution: CM Majhi to secretaries

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed all the secretaries to visit inaccessible areas of 14 districts covered under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-Janman) scheme and assess the situation on ground.

Majhi, who reviewed the central scheme at a high-level meeting here, also instructed the district collectors and heads of different departments to visit each of the identified villages and habitations to monitor the programme implementation and submit a report to the government.

The PM Janman Yojana covers 14 districts including 55 blocks, 1,751 villages/habitations, 289 gram panchayats and two municipal areas, benefitting a total of 3,14,514 people from 68,605 families. The objective is to enhance the socioeconomic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) by providing comprehensive development interventions.

According to the meeting, target has been set for construction of 45,408 houses along with 210 km of pucca roads by the Rural Development department, tap water supply to 1,646 villages, mobile tower connectivity in 351 areas, hostel facilities for students in 405 areas and construction of 74 multi-purpose centres in the current financial year.