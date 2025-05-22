Woman, daughter held for involvement in ponzi scheme case, duping 34K investors of Rs 123 crore

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested a mother-daughter duo from West Bengal for their alleged involvement in cheating around 34,000 investors of a whopping Rs 123 crore across six states of the country as well as neighbouring Bangladesh.

The accused, Dwipika Bhanjo and her daughter Tandra, were arrested on Tuesday and produced in an OPID court in Cuttack on Wednesday. The agency had registered a case on May 28 last year basing on the complaint of one of the investors Manmohan Dora of Bhubaneswar.

As per the complainant, Tusar Bhanjo, Dwipika’s husband and director of Harit Krishi Nidhi limited, had lured him and hundreds of other depositors to invest in his company on the promise of receiving high returns like monthly interest of 11 per cent, and 4 per cent to 5 per cent extra commission for adding new members in the ponzi scheme.

Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra said Tusar was arrested on June 4 last year. “During investigation, police ascertained that Tusar and his family members were shareholders-cum-directors of Harit Krishi. Out of the total swindled amount, Rs 41 lakh and Rs 43.67 lakh were transferred to the bank accounts of Dwipika and Tandra respectively.