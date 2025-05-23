Female employees to get 180 days maternity leave under new guidelines in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Wednesday rationalised the maternity leave rules by removing ambiguity regarding the circumstances under which female government employees can take 180 days leave for up to two surviving children.

As per the proposal approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a female government employee can take 180 days of maternity leave three months prior to the expected delivery date and up to six months after childbirth.

This apart, if a government employee is not in service at the time of childbirth, she can take maternity leave after joining service but only until the child is six months old, which means the leave duration may be less than 180 days in such cases.

In cases of miscarriage or death of a newborn within 28 days of birth, or stillbirth after 28 weeks or more of the pregnancy, her maternity leave will continue up to 42 days from the date of the event.

However, if the newborn dies between 29 to 120 days after birth, she will be entitled for maternity leave for 14 days from the date of the incident. If her maternity leave has already expired, she will avail a special maternity leave of 14 days or the balance of 14 days, depending on the circumstances.

The state government further clarified that if a female government employee is promoted to a higher post while on maternity leave, she will be deemed to have joined the higher post on the date the competent authority receives the joining report (hard or soft copy). She can continue her maternity leave without interruption and take the remaining leave. A female government employee can take maternity leave either in a single stretch or in different phases.

The maternity leave will be granted to a government employee who has up to two living children. The childbirth of the employee must take place in any of the recognised health facilities, mentioned the CMO.