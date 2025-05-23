Free Government land of encroachments in three months: Odisha HC

CUTTACK: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to “make extensive enquiry” on encroachments over government land by competent authorities and on confirmation, remove the infringements within three months.

The court issued the direction by way of a guideline while disposing of a PIL recently. The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman said, “The state shall make an extensive enquiry and/or investigation in relation to an encroachment over the government land by engaging the competent authorities including the amin for relay and survey of the plots.”

If the land is found to have been encroached upon, the government should take steps to remove them invoking the provisions of Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972. “The removal of encroachments should not exceed beyond three months from the date of the report of the surveyor/amin or the other competent authority,” the bench said.

Kamala Singh, a social activist, filed the PIL alleging that the government is showing apathetic attitude in not taking any steps for removal of encroachments over one acre of government land (forest category) near Belpal under Badasahi tehsil in Mayurbhanj district. The alleged encroachments were in the form of a furniture manufacturing unit, an oil mill and parking of transport vehicles and tractors.