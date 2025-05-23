Odisha CM Majhi launches 24 projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday unveiled 24 industrial projects in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex here with a total investment of a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Majhi inaugurated four and laid foundation for 20 major projects spanning critical sectors such as steel, ferro alloys, chemicals, solar energy, health, refractory materials, automotive components, warehousing and food processing.

The projects showcased the government’s intent of pushing forward the investment commitments in the state and can generate 36,000 employment opportunities in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, “Today, Odisha stands at a historic turning point. With the launch of 24 industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Kalinga Nagar, we are not merely laying foundation stones, but are building the future. These projects will create 36,000 employment opportunities ensuring that our youths can grow with pride in their own land.”

He further said Kalinga Nagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha. “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we reaffirm that Odisha is not just a land of heritage, but a land of limitless opportunities and industrial excellence.”

Majhi said the event comes within four months of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, reflecting the state government’s unwavering commitment to converting investment intent into action with speed and efficiency.

The four projects inaugurated on the day included Tata Steel’s 5 MTPA integrated steel plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 47,599 crore. The project would create 4,625 jobs.