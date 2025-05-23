Odisha CM Majhi launches 24 projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday unveiled 24 industrial projects in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex here with a total investment of a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
Majhi inaugurated four and laid foundation for 20 major projects spanning critical sectors such as steel, ferro alloys, chemicals, solar energy, health, refractory materials, automotive components, warehousing and food processing.
The projects showcased the government’s intent of pushing forward the investment commitments in the state and can generate 36,000 employment opportunities in the region.
Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, “Today, Odisha stands at a historic turning point. With the launch of 24 industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Kalinga Nagar, we are not merely laying foundation stones, but are building the future. These projects will create 36,000 employment opportunities ensuring that our youths can grow with pride in their own land.”
He further said Kalinga Nagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha. “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we reaffirm that Odisha is not just a land of heritage, but a land of limitless opportunities and industrial excellence.”
Majhi said the event comes within four months of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, reflecting the state government’s unwavering commitment to converting investment intent into action with speed and efficiency.
The four projects inaugurated on the day included Tata Steel’s 5 MTPA integrated steel plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 47,599 crore. The project would create 4,625 jobs.
Other inaugurated projects included JSL Group’s Rs 470 crore petroleum and solar power venture, Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd’s poultry feed plant worth Rs 161.57 crore and Jatia Steel Limited’s 0.75 MTPA TMT rebar-cum-wire rod mill worth Rs 220 crore.
Similarly, foundation stone was laid for Rs 61,769 crore steel plant expansion by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) which promises to create 14,000 direct employment opportunities.
On the occasion, Majhi took part in the groundbreaking ceremony of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA)’s state-of-the-art plant in Kalinga Nagar. Spread across 124.26 acre, the Kalinga Nagar facility of IMFA targets an annual ferro chrome production of 100,000 metric tonne. The first phase is expected by the first quarter of 2026-27.
Managing director of IMFA Subhrakant Panda said: “This facility will not only elevate the state’s industrial credentials but also support IMFA’s growth through sustainable and advanced practices.”
Global players such as Linde India Limited’s proposed air separation unit with an investment of Rs 425 crore, TYK Ceramics India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 57 crore high-end refractory plant, German multinational Almamet India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 50.6 crore unit for magnesium granules and calcium carbide were part of the projects unveiled on the day.
Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts minister Pradeep Bal Samanta and Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera were present.